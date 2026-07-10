Obituary - Gerald Ezell Austin

2 Timothy 4:7-8 – “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.”

Gerald Ezell Austin, 80, of Newington, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family.

Born and raised in Newington, Gerald was a man whose life was defined by faith, hard work, and a servant's heart. He spent his early years farming before pursuing his lifelong career as a machinist. As the owner and operator of Austin Machine and Pattern, Gerald earned a reputation for his exceptional craftsmanship, dedication, and integrity. His work reflected the pride he took in doing every job to the very best of his ability.

Beyond his profession, Gerald possessed an extraordinary talent for woodworking. He had the remarkable ability to build or create just about anything he set his mind to. His handcrafted creations can be found in the homes of countless family members and friends, leaving behind lasting reminders of his skill, generosity, and love.

A devoted Christian, Gerald faithfully attended New Bethel Pentecostal Church in Springfield, Georgia, where he had been a dedicated member since the early 1990s. His faith extended beyond the walls of the church as he answered the call to serve on mission trips to both Ukraine and Mexico, sharing God's love and helping those in need.

Above all else, Gerald treasured his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend whose greatest joy was spending time with those he loved. His beloved dog, Lola, was a constant companion who brought him much comfort and happiness.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Micki Hagan Austin; his children, Gary Austin (Amber), Gregory Austin, and Ginger Daigle (Jody); his grandchildren, Johnathan Austin, Jordan Austin, Austin Morgan, Walker Austin, Zachary Morgan, Sarah Morgan, and Noah Austin; his great-grandchildren, Mason Austin, Haven Smith, Aniston Austin, and Samuel Austin; and an expected great-grandson, Silas Ezell Morgan, due in December 2026. He is also survived by his step-grandchildren, Bentley Monroe, Kayden Marsico, Gaige Kilgore, Raelynn Kilgore, and Braelyn Bailey, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, July 10, 2026 at Thompson Strickland Waters, Joiner Anderson Chapel with visitation an hour before the service. Pastors Darrel and Selah Childress will officiate the service.

Interment will follow the service at Newington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Building Fund of New Bethel Pentecostal Church, 2402 Old Dixie Highway South, Springfield, Georgia 31329.

Thompson Strickland Waters, Joiner Anderson Chapel

Statesboro Herald, July 10, 2026

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