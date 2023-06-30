Obituary - Eugene Daniel Eden

Eugene Daniel Eden passed away on the 28th of June 2023 in Statesboro, Ga., at the age of 66.

Eugene “Gene” Eden was born August 17, 1956, in Adel, Ga. He was the youngest of five children.

Gene was preceded in death by his mother, Julia Merle Stewart (Dixie); his father, John Frederick "Fred" Eden III; and brother, Robert W. Eden.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Allen Eden; and son, Daniel Allen Eden (Hanna); as well as brothers, John F. Eden, Stewart R. Eden; and sister, Linda Merle Eden (John); along with many nieces and nephews.

Gene graduated Wayne County High School in 1975, then Georgia Southern College with a Bachelor of Education in 1979 and a master of education in 1982, as well as a specialist’s degree some years later.

He started his teaching career at Effingham High School, then became head counselor at Southeast Bulloch High in 1985 and would go on to serve in that capacity until his retirement in 2011.

Gene went on to serve as student disability service provider at GSU and educational specialist at the university for 11 years until finally retiring a second time in 2021.

During this time, he taught and counseled thousands of students and impacted their lives in ways we will never fully realize.

Gene was often recognized throughout his career with honors such as the Service to Mankind Award and Teacher of the Year.

He was part of the broadcasting and stadium announcing for over three decades as well.

Gene found the woman of his dreams, Sarah Davis Allen, while attending Georgia Southern in 1978. He would often relate that he knew right away she would be the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with … and so he did.

The two married in 1982 and spent 41 years loving one another. She was the love of his life in every sense and made him the man he would become. This love grew even more when their son, Daniel, entered their lives in 1996, a beautiful baby boy with piercing blue eyes, who would grow to be the strong, empathetic man they always knew he would be.

Gene had a huge life force and loved to laugh. He was uniquely designed to make everyone he met feel loved and important. He was the least jealous person on the planet and was affectionately known as “Gene, Gene, The Dancing Machine.”

A celebration of life will be held July 15th at 6:30 at The Barn at Olde Homeplace, 924 Johnny Brannen Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

In lieu of flowers, Gene requested donations be made to a cancer research fund of your choice.

