Obituary - Esther Darlene Bolen Newman

Esther Darlene Bolen Newman, 57, of Register, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.



Born in Bamberg, South Carolina, on February 2, 1964, to the late Ryson Bolen and Hazel Bolen Croft, Esther was a homemaker and lived in Register for most of her life. She attended Ogeechee Technical College, receiving a CNA degree, and was a member of Metter Primitive Baptist Church.

Esther loved spending time with her granddaughter as well as the rest of her family. She enjoyed fishing and riding the golf cart around the farm.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Bolen.

Surviving are her husband, Timothy Newman Sr. of Register; two sons, Timothy “T.J.” Newman Jr. and his wife, Sara, and Ryan Newman and his wife, Nikki; a granddaughter, Isabella; her brothers, Stevie Bolen and Stewart Bolen; a sister, Vinell Thomas; her brother-in-law, Michael Newman and his wife, Kathy, of Metter; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4 o’clock until 7 o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.

The funeral will be held at 3 o’clock in the afternoon on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Metter Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Mike Newman and Elder Lee Chambers officiating.

Interment will be in Lake Cemetery.

Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, April 30, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.