Obituary - Elder Jack M. Anderson

Elder Jack M. Anderson, age 97, died on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.Elder Anderson was born on November 26, 1924, in Evans County to the late Melton J. Anderson and Ola Anderson.He was raised in Evans County and graduated from Claxton High School. He attended Draughn's Business College in Savannah before serving in the United States Army during World War II in both the Pacific and European theaters.When he returned home, he farmed with his family for several years until beginning his career in Statesboro with Equifax, retiring in 1985.Elder Anderson was ordained in 1970 and served as pastor to several churches in Georgia and South Carolina during his 52 years in the ministry.He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Frances Willette Anderson; a son, Avery Clifford Anderson; and all 10 of his siblings.He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Karen Anderson; his two daughters and sons-in-law, Julie and David Stewart and Marsha and Scott Baldwin; his grandchildren, Leah Francis, Amanda White (Edwin), Ric Stewart (Grace), Jayna Dudley (Silas), Jeff Baldwin (Mihwa), Ethan Baldwin (Emily); and his eight great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Elder Ric Stewart and Elder Will Martin officiating.A livestream will be available at https://www.joineranderson.com/obituaries/Jack-Anderson-29/#!/PhotosVideos.Interment will follow at Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Silas Dudley, Ethan Baldwin, Edwin White, John Stewart, Billy Martin and John-Nathan Martin.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church, ATTN: David Stewart, 1916 Chatsworth Court, Statesboro, GA 30461.




