Obituary - Dorothy “Dot” Denton Youngblood

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Dorothy “Dot” Denton Youngblood, age 95, died on November 8, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility, Statesboro.She was a native of Lee County, Georgia, but lived most of her adult life in Bulloch County.She was a graduate of Georgia Southern College.She was a retired educator, having served as teacher and counselor of Portal High School, counselor at Southeast Bulloch High School, Statesboro High School, director of the Counseling Center at Georgia Southern College and adjunct instructor at Georgia Southern College.Following graduation from the University of Georgia with a BS degree in home economics, Dot came to Portal to teach.She met and married Courtney Youngblood, her husband of 55 years. They moved to Barnwell, S.C., where Dot taught at Barnwell Middle School.After one year, they moved to Greenville, N.C., returning to Statesboro in 1960.Dot enrolled at Georgia Southern, where she received a master’s degree in counseling and later an education specialist degree from Georgia Southern University.She was a member of Statesboro First Baptist Church, Camilla Boyd Sunday School Class, Bulloch Retired Educators, Mary Bennet Smith WMU Group, the “Coffee Group” and several lunch groups.She was a member of the Alpha Beta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international organization for outstanding women educators, where she held leadership positions at the local, state and international levels, including president of Georgia Alpha Delta Kappa and chairman of the International Teacher Education Committee. Alpha Beta, the local chapter, gives the Dot Youngblood Scholarship annually to a Bulloch County student who plans to enter the teacher profession.Dot was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and her husband, Courtney Youngblood.She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Julia Youngblood of Statesboro and Driggs, Idaho; her sister-in-law, Allene Denton of Douglasville, Georgia; special friends, Susan, Richard and Jennifer Tarner of Helena, Montana; Bob Ward, Statesboro; several nieces, nephews and cousins.Visitation will be held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. with a graveside service and interment at Bulloch Memorial Gardens at 2:30 p.m. with Dr. John Waters and the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating.The family would like to express their gratitude to the staffs of The Lodge at Bethany and Ogeechee Area Hospice for their loving care. A special thanks to Suwarna and Patricia Dussie, who helped make Mom’s last week’s comfortable.The family requests memorial contributions be made to Statesboro First Baptist Church Nursing Ministry, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458; Dot Youngblood Educators Scholarship, c/o Penny Sikes, P.O. Box 411, Brooklet, GA 30415; or the charity of your choice.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 8, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



