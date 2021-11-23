Obituary - Dorma Smith Perry

WAYNESBORO -- Dorma Gemiah Smith Perry, 96, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, November 18, 2021.She was born on October 1, 1925, in Carroll County, Georgia, to the late Thomas Walter and Belle Hyatt Smith.Dorma moved to Waynesboro with her family in 1936 and graduated from Waynesboro High School in 1942. After graduation, Dorma attended Chicago Evangelistic Institute until she was asked to return home to help raise her younger siblings.During her time at CEI, she met the love of her life, Frank Long Perry, and the two were married on June 27, 1944, at Waynesboro First United Methodist Church. After their marriage, Frank and Dorma lived in Michigan, where Frank attended seminary and preached.In 1948, they returned to Georgia, where Frank joined the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church. During their 65 years of faithfully serving the Lord, while Frank preached, Dorma played the piano, taught Bible schools and lead mission studies.Dorma was passionate about missions. In 1982, after retiring to Waynesboro, Frank and Dorma, along with Reggie and Loutrelle Edenfield and Bruce and Carolyn Wilson, founded the Eagles, an organization for the retired pastors of the South Georgia Conference.Dorma took great pleasure in cooking and entertaining, not only for her family, but also for the members of the Eagles.In addition to her service in local churches, Dorma also served as a public school librarian for 25 years, after obtaining her degree from Georgia Women's College.Dorma became a dedicated Christian at the age of 9 while attending a revival at Hatley Methodist Church and strived each and every day since then to follow God's teaching and live as an example for others to follow.In addition to her parents, Dorma was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Frank L. Perry; two brothers, the Rev. J. Hyatt Smith and Thomas Smith; and two sisters, Murzelle Brown and Josie Rangler.Surviving are her son, the Rev. Dr. David T. Perry (Autumn) of Milledgeville; daughter, Rebecca P. Miller of Sylvania; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.The funeral service was held at noon on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Waynesboro First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. David T. Perry, the Rev. Isaac Salgado, the Rev. Charles Cravey and the Rev. Don Sparks officiating. Burial will follow the service at Burke Memorial Gardens.The family received friends one hour prior to the service.Pallbearers were Stephen Sowles, Joey Smith, Mitchell Goff, Andrew Beckman, Aaron Beckman and Adam Beckman.Honorary pallbearers were the ministers and spouses of the South Georgia Conference.If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Rev. and Mrs. Frank L. Perry Endowed Scholarship, Asbury University Office of Institutional Advancement, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore, KY 40390; or Wimberley House Ministries, P.O. Box 50, Waynesboro, GA 30830.DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service.You may sign the guestbook at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.Statesboro Herald, November 23, 2021

