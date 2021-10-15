Obituary - Doris Hart Roberts Wynn

Doris Hart Roberts Wynn passed away August 5, 2021, at The Magnolia of Millbrae Assisted Living in Millbrae, Calif.

Doris was born February 11, 1925, to William Hart Sr. and Mary Thelma Lee Hart in Statesboro, Ga. She was raised on the family farm, attended Elmer Baptist Church and was baptized in the creek that runs behind the church.

She graduated from Georgia Teacher’s College High School in 1939, moved to Savannah and worked as a PBX operator for Southern Bell Telephone Company. She was transferred to Atlanta, returned to become a trainer and eventually supervisor in the chief operator’s office.

She later moved to Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Hawaii, where she met her late husband, Emile Wynn. They moved to San Bruno, Calif., and then Burlingame, where they lived until his death in 1996.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Emile Wynn; her parents, an infant sister, Thelma Janice Hart; three brothers, William Hart Jr., Robert Hart, Jackie Hart, all of Statesboro; and sister, Nell Hart Shuman of Savannah.

She is survived by her sister, Mildred Hart Brannen of Statesboro; and several nieces and nephews.

She was cremated and a graveside service is planned for 11:00 on October 21, 2021, at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, 1992 Macedonia Road in Statesboro, with Todd Wiggins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 6379 Middleground Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, October 16, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

