Obituary - Donald Joseph Edwards

GARFIELD, Ga. -- Donald Joseph Edwards, age 60, born in New Orleans, La., died Monday, April 5, 2021, at Augusta University following a lengthy illness.He served in the Georgia National Guard and owned and operated Statesboro Seafood Market for 30 years.He was an active member of The Bulloch County Wildlife Club and the Psyco Fly Fishers. He was also a member of Ridgeway Masonic Lodge.He is preceded in death by his mother, Harlene Dubber Edwards; and a brother, Timothy Reed.He is survived by his wife, Debbie Brannen Edwards; his daughter and son-in-law, John and Jennifer Marsh Gay; and his son, Garrett Joseph Edwards; his father, Wilber T. Edwards; brothers, Wayne T. Edwards (Sonya) and David L. Edwards (Rashelle); a sister, Cyndi A. Edwards; and special uncle, Ernest Edwards. Also surviving are a host of nieces and nephews that he loved dearly and several good fishing buddies.A memorial service, with Masonic rites, will be held on Saturday, April 10, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 8, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



