Obituary - Diane S. Olliff

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Diane S. Olliff, age 72, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Orchard Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pulaski after a long illness.The Bulloch County native was born and raised in Register, Ga. Diane graduated from Statesboro High School in 1965. She attended Brewton Parker College and Georgia Southern, where she majored in music.During her working years, she was a secretary and bookkeeper.Diane was an avid softball player and played on adult teams with the Statesboro Recreation Department. She was musically inclined and loved playing the piano. Even when she lived in the assisted living and nursing home, she would play at the request of the residents. She also loved reading, shopping and spending time with her family.Diane was a member of Register Baptist Church.Diane was preceded in death by her father, J.A. Stephens; a brother, Allen L. Stephens; and her son, Frank A. Olliff.Surviving are two daughters, Angela W. Bird of Metter and Lori Schifani (Steve) of San Antonio, Texas; her mother, Geneva F. Stephens of Register, Ga.; a brother, Randy F. Stephens of Grayson, Ga.; grandchildren, Rooks Bird, Reid Bird and Rance Bird of Metter and Ashton and Jake Schifari of San Antonio, Texas; several nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be held Friday, February 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Register Baptist Church with the Rev. Jim Correll officiating.Visitation will be from noon until the hour of service at 1 p.m. at Register Baptist Church.Burial will follow the service in Eastside Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Rooks Bird, Bill Bird, Wayne Beasley, Ja Stephens, Joe Stephens and David Stephens.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.www.dealfuneraldirctors.com.Statesboro Herald, March 13, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



