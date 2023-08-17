Obituary - Dea. Roosevelt Culver

Dea. Roosevelt Culver, age 93, of Hephzibah, Ga., passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, at his daughter’s residence in Hephzibah, Ga., after a brief illness.

He was a native of Screven County, Ga., but resided in Richmond County, Ga.

He retired from Savannah River Site in Augusta/Aiken, S.C. He was a farmer and a mechanic for many years, which he enjoyed.

Dea. Culver was a member of the Simmons Branch Baptist Church of Sylvania, Ga., where he was the chairman of the Deacon Board.

He was a member of Lamar Carter Consistory 321 Masonic Lodge, where he was a past worshipful master. He served as president of the Screven County Branch of the NAACP for over 35 years. He was also a member of the Democratic Party, where he received a state award.

He loved working with his organizations.

He is survived by his children, Earl B. (Aleon) Culver and Lanetta, Hephzibah, Ga.; and Harry E. Culver, Sylvania, Ga.; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 214 South Main Street, Sylvania, GA 30467, with the Rev. Joe Herrington, eulogist.

Dea. Culver will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Interment will be at Simmons Branch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 200 Simmons Branch Road, Sylvania, GA 30467.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, August 18, 2023

