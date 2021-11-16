Obituary - David “Calvin” Shuman

BROOKLET, Ga. -- David “Calvin” Shuman, also known as Poopa, was welcomed home by the good Lord after a brief illness.He was a lifelong Bulloch County resident that was preceded in death by his parents, Hiram and Cora Lee Shuman; as well as his sisters, Margie Foote and Sue Woods.He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Charlotte Carpenter Shuman. Together they shared seven children, Becky (Greg) Knight, Peggy Wade, Hank (Judy) McCarthy, Donna Cromley, Chris McCarthy, Jeanna Daniel and April Shuman. Don’t forget his beloved four legged daughter, Izzy. Poopa was so lucky to be loved by 14 grandchildren, Jamie (Joe) DiGiovanni, Wesley Knight, Melissa Marble, Megan (Lance) Rewis, Amber Wade (Nick Aguilar), Jake (Sarah) Wade, Hillary (Chad) Brown, David (Kayla) McCarthy, Gatlin (Brooke) Daniel, Colby (Savanna) Cromley, Becca (Peter) Martin, Leah (Cole) Carter, Haley (Tanner) Tillman, Gracie Daniel; and adored by 23 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Lanette (Billy) Hodges and John “Bud” Shuman.Calvin was a 1962 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School, where he led his team on the court in basketball.He was an avid rabbit hunter and could be found most weekends running his pack of dogs. Catching a mess of fish on any given day would brighten his day. Working in the yard, planting flowers, tending the garden and tinkering with projects outdoors were his favorite past times.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Father John Johnson and Dr. Lane Van Tassell officiating. Interment will be in the Brooklet City Cemetery.His nephews are honored to carry him to his final resting place as pallbearers: John Shuman, Bill Hodges, Bob Hodges, Dewayne Foote, Dave Woods and Buddy Bowen.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Dementia Society of America, 3399 Peachtree Road NE Unit 400, Atlanta, Georgia 30326; or dementiasociety.charityproud.org.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 16, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



