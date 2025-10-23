Obituary - Clifford Leon Holt

Clifford Leon Holt, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away October 21, 2025, in Statesboro, Georgia, at the age of 92. His legacy is one of love, honor, respect and positivity.

Cliff loved life. He loved God, his family, his country and flying. He often declared, “The Lord has blessed me greatly.”

He was deeply appreciative of his family and the many good fortunes in his life.

Born in Houston, Missouri, to Virgil and Blanche Holt, Cliff grew up in Coffeyville, Kansas. He attended Southwest Baptist College and Baylor University, majoring in journalism.

In 1954, he entered the U.S. Navy to fulfill his dream of becoming a Navy pilot. He served 10 years of active duty and 12 years in the Navy Reserve, achieving the rank of commander. He retired from the Navy in 1976 after serving as the commanding officer of VS-1306 in Norfolk, Virginia.

He was very proud that every assignment in his distinguished military career was flying duty.

Cliff began his 25-year career with United Airlines in 1967, flying five different airliners, and retiring as a Boeing 737 captain in Denver, Colorado.

Cliff continued his lifelong love of aviation in Statesboro, flying his own airplane, an American Champion Decathlon.

By his side through all of this was his true love, Sue. They met in Coffeyville and married in 1959 in Hawaii, where Cliff was stationed with the Navy. Their 57-year marriage was one for the ages. They had a lifetime of adventures and created a beautiful family, with five children born in four years (including twins). Their absolute devotion to each other was evident to all who knew them.

Sue passed away in 2015 and Cliff missed her every hour of every day that followed. It gives his family comfort knowing they are finally together again.

Cliff was awarded the Wright Brothers', Master Pilot Award by the FAA in February 2022 recognizing his more than 50 years and 26,000 hours of safe flight operations.

For many years, Cliff enjoyed the friendships and fellowship of Statesboro’s Kiwanis Club, where he served on a number of committees. He was an active member of St. Matthew Catholic Church.

He was an avid reader and enjoyed hunting and target shooting well into his golden years.

Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Vera Lou Long; daughter-in-law, Deborah Holt; and his beloved wife, Sue.

He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Sowell (David) of Statesboro; son, Andrew (Kim) of Waxhaw, N.C.; son, Derek of West Augusta, Va.; daughter, Diane Pickens of Baltimore, Md.; and son, Carter (Karen) of Killeen, Texas. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, as well as countless close friends who were very much like family.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, October 26th, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 27th, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 221 John Paul Avenue, Statesboro. A military burial, with full honors, will follow at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville.

In lieu of flowers, the Holt family requests donations be made to the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Ogeechee Area Hospice of Statesboro.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro are in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, October 25, 2025

