Obituary - Chester Alexander Hanberry

Vidalia, Ga. — Chester Alexander Hanberry, 91, died peacefully Friday, May 28, 2021, at Hospice Savannah, surrounded by his loving family.

Chester, son of Chester and Lucia Hanberry, grew up in Savannah, Georgia, attending Savannah High School. He continued his education at the University of Georgia, where he graduated from the School of Pharmacy.

He met Bobbie Ann Smith while completing his residency in North Augusta, South Carolina. They began their married life in Savannah, Georgia, and then moved to Statesboro, Georgia, to open Medical Center Pharmacy and raise their family.

Chester enjoyed woodworking, quail hunting, golf at Forest Heights Country Club, and all of his great neighbors on Wendwood Drive.

He and Bobbie were one of the original founding families of Bulloch Academy in 1971. They enjoyed watching Alex and Bob compete in football, basketball and golf.

The Hanberry family were members of Pittman Park United Methodist Church.

Following the loss of Bobbie Ann in 1990 at the age of 59, Chester managed the pharmacy at Reidsville State Prison.

He met Betty Ann Hightower and they married in 1995 and had 25-plus wonderful years of marriage, living in Vidalia, Georgia. Chester cherished Betty's extended family and the time they spent at frequent family gatherings. The family wishes to acknowledge, with grateful hearts, the love and care shown during declining health through this journey.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Hanberry; his son Robert Lane Hanberry Sr. (Vanne); his grandsons, Robert Lane Hanberry Jr. (Megan) and Benjamin Seth Hanberry; and his great-granddaughter, Adeline Elizabeth Hanberry, whom he adored.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bobbie Ann Hanberry; his son Chester Alexander Hanberry Jr.; and an infant daughter.

Memorial contributions can be made to Bulloch Academy, 873 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 1, at 10 a.m., with graveside service to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Eastside Cemetery, Northside Drive East (U.S. 80), Statesboro, Georgia.

Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, Savannah, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, June 1, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.