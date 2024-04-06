Obituary – Carson Deal

STATESBORO, GA – Mr. Carson Deal, 70, passed away on Friday April 5, 2024, at Memorial Health in Savannah, following a brief illness.

He was born in Statesboro, Georgia on April 21, 1953 to Solomon ”Shad” Deal and Murel White Deal and the family resided in the Portal area for many years.

Carson was a 1973 graduate of Portal High School. Following his graduation, Carson was employed with ITT Grinell and was later employed with the Bulloch County Correctional Institution, where he retired following 30 years of service. Carson was known and respected County wide for his talent and ability using heavy equipment. He took great pride in his work.

He was a member of Temple Hill Baptist Church.

Carson was a devoted husband and loving father, grandfather and proud great grandfather.

He loved farming, gardening, he had the greenest thumb ever, always producing a bounty to share with neighbors. Carson loved spending time with his family, especially on holidays and special occasions.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son Robert Kevin Deal; a sister, Vernona Cook and two brothers-in-law, Kenny Dickey and Buddy Sommers.

Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Doris Donaldson Deal of Middleground; two daughters and sons-in-law, Amy and Ashley Alderman of Statesboro and Lindsey and Jeremy Glisson of Eastman; Three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Pam and Kenny Marsh of Statesboro, Gail Sommers of Sylvania and Glenda and Eddie Brussard of Statesboro; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Danny and Sandra Deal of Athens, TN, Sammy and Kaye Deal of Millen and David Deal of Statesboro; his mother-in-law, Dot Donaldson of Middleground; his grandchildren, Katie, Kayla (James), Reagan, Haley (Ryan), Ava, Cole (Mikayla) and Anniston and one great grandchild Dawson. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, April 8, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Rev. Will Griffith officiating.

Interment will be in the Donaldson Family Cemetery on St. Mary’s Church in Statesboro.

Pallbearers will be Matt Marsh, Ryan Kirkland, James Smith, Blake Deal, Lawson Deal, Adam Donaldson and Andy Donaldson.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Temple Hill Baptist Church, 2011 Metts Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30461.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 6, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.