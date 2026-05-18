Obituary - Carolyn Elizabeth Pierce Mandes

Carolyn Elizabeth Pierce Mandes, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2026, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia.

Carolyn was born in Eastman, Georgia, on February 22, 1935, to the late D.C. and Eula Pierce.

She graduated from Dodge County High School and afterwards attended Georgia Teachers College, now Georgia Southern University, where she obtained her BS and master's in education, as well as her education specialist degree.

Carolyn Mandes served a significant role at Marvin Pittman Laboratory School on the campus of Georgia Southern for more than 25 years as a teacher, an assistant principal and an acting principal. Carolyn also served on many school accreditation committees as well as a major role in the Georgia Association of Educators (GAE).

Many of her students, from all levels, still comment today on the positive influence she had in their lives.

After retiring, Carolyn continued working in the field of education at Georgia Southern as a university supervisor, assisting and guiding pre-service teachers to fulfill their goals in becoming educators.

She enjoyed sewing, reading and traveling. She also enjoyed watching her favorite TV shows, especially on Brit Box, as well as spending time with her children and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren-known lovingly as “Mamoo” and “Grandmoo.”

Carolyn was known as being fun-loving with a little “sass”, but most of all, she will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Mandes, who passed away in May 2022.

Carolyn is survived by her brother, Franklin (Ann) Pierce; children, Rich (Jan) Mandes and Deanne (Terry) Page; grandchildren, C.C. (Brandon) Bailey, Jan Marie Page, Garrett (Faith) Mandes and Micah Mandes; great-grandchildren, Brighton Bailey, Bric Bailey, Riley Mandes and Ellie Mandes; and nephew, David (Christine) Pierce.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, May 27, from 11 a.m. until noon at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Georgia. A memorial service will follow immediately afterward in the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Habitat for Humanity or PBS in Carolyn’s memory.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, May 19, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.