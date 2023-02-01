Obituary - Billy Ben Gunter

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Billy Ben Gunter, age 88, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023.He was a native and a longtime resident of Bulloch County.He was the owner of Billy Gunter’s Heating and Air for more than 40 years.Mr. Gunter was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church, where he remained very active until his health declined.He loved spending time with his family, the Atlanta Braves and GSU sports.Mr. Gunter played softball for many years and also enjoyed bowling.He was preceded in death by his siblings, Patricia Royal, Junior Pye, Margaret Clifton, Frances White, Shirley Harper, Alvin Gunter and Bobby Gunter.Survivors include his wife of 66 years, JoAnn Gunter of Statesboro; his daughters, Pam (Randy) Mosley of Uvalda, Ga.; Missy (Tommy) Jordan of Statesboro; his grandchildren, Brittany Nabb (Mitchell) of Vidalia, Ga.; Tyler Mosley (Elizabeth) of Dallas, Ga.; Candler Jordan of Statesboro, Jolee Jordan of Statesboro; his great-grandchildren, Walker Nabb, Emmett Nabb, Thatcher Mosley and Maddox Mosley.Visitation will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.The funeral services will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with the Rev. Janet Odegaard officiating.Pallbearers will be Jimmy McCall, Michael McCall, Matthew McCall, Andy Dyches, Don Martin and Bob Olliff.Entombment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 511, Statesboro, GA 30459.Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 1, 2023

