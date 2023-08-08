Obituary - Barbara Brush

Barbara Brush, 83, of St. Simons Island, Georgia, died August 6, 2023, in the arms of her husband.

She was born Barbara Ann Parker and grew up alongside six siblings on a farm in Sylvania, Georgia.

She received her nursing degree from St. Joseph’s Infirmary in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1961.

Barbara retired from professional nursing in the late 1990s and became an enthusiastic volunteer at Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia.

She was involved in Nurses of the Lake, Lake Christian Ministries, Resurrection Catholic Church Health Cabinet, Bedford Hospital and served several years as a director of the Historic Virginia Chapter of the Red Cross.

While living at St. Simons Island, she was active in the Cassina Garden Club and chaired several committees at Marsh’s Edge.

Like her own mother, Barbara was an incredible cook and her Cajun dishes were famous among her family and friends.

As her beloved husband often said, Barbara was a giver.

Barbara was also an adventurer and, in addition to being Ralph’s first mate on many sailing trips, they traveled all over the world together.

Barbara will always be remembered for her zest for and positive outlook on life, her kindness to others and her deep love for her family.

Barbara is survived by her beloved spouse of 61 years, Ralph; their children, Randolph Brush of Waterbury, Connecticut; Samantha Brush Zilvitis of Park City, Utah; Charles Brush of Portland, Oregon; and children of Samantha and Brian Zilvitis, Max and Abigail Zilvitis.





Statesboro Herald, August 9, 2023

