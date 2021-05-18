Obituary - Annette Lee Deal

Annette Lee Deal, 82, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, under hospice care.Born in Screven County, she was the daughter of Stephen and Annie Newsome Lee.Annette began her career at Savannah Bank and Trust, then she worked in the loan department at Metter Banking Company.She was a member of Tifton Primitive Baptist Church in Tifton, Ga. She was very active in the Primitive Baptist Preachers Wife Association.One of her favorite things to do was completing crossword puzzles.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Bonnelle Cone.Surviving is her husband of 64 years, Elder Tom Deal; a daughter, Cathy D. (Carl) Rushing; a grandson, Christopher Clifton; two great-grandsons, Corbin and Cameron Clifton; a brother, Stephen (Linda) Lee; several nieces and nephews.The visitation will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 10-11 in the morning at Middleground Primitive Baptist Church.The funeral service will be Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 11 o’clock in the morning at Middleground Primitive Baptist Church will Elder W.H. Durrence officiating. Interment will be in Middleground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 20, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



