Obituary - Amy Jean Floyd

Amy Jean Floyd, age 78, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away in Blairsville, Georgia, Friday, October 8, 2021, after an extended illness.

Amy was the valedictorian of her graduating class from the Marvin Pittman Laboratory School.

She started her career as a secretary in the insurance business and eventually owned her own agency. Later, she obtained her real estate license and enjoyed a successful career selling and maintaining real estate.

In her retirement years, she began a new arts and crafts business called The Knitting Corner, where she shared her love of needlepoint, knitting and sewing.

She also enjoyed playing cards with her beloved card group, china painting and spending time in the Florida Keys.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Ruth Waters Frawley of Statesboro, Georgia; and her father, Frank Thurman Best of Charleston, S.C.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Gordon E "Bud" Floyd of Statesboro, Ga. She is also survived by four sons, Kerry Rittenhouse (Julie) of Blairsville, Ga.; Richard Rittenhouse (Tam) of Jacksonville, Fla.; William Floyd (Melissa) of Charlotte, N.C.; and Jonathan Floyd {Patricia) of Spring, Texas; and five grandchildren, Krista Rittenhouse, Kathryn Rittenhouse, Emily Rittenhouse, Victor Floyd and J.J. Floyd.

A private celebration of life in her honor will be held at her home in Statesboro, Georgia, on November 12th.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish, the family requests that donations be made to a favorite charity of your choice in her memory.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, October 12, 2021

