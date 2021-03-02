Obituary - Alfred Bowen

REGISTER, Ga. -- Alfred Bowen, age 90, was promoted to heaven on Monday, March 1st.My grandfather, whom we called Papa, was the kindest, most generous man I've ever known. When I was growing up, he and my grandmother opened their home to family members or friends who were down on their luck and needed a place to stay. From what he had, Papa always freely gave. His life, his legacy, was one of helping others. He was my hero and he will be forever missed.Alfred was born on a farm in Claxton, Ga. In the Korean War, he served in the Navy aboard the USS Yorktown.He would later dazzle his grandchildren with stories of his travels. He even once met actress Rita Hayworth during her USO tour.After returning from the war, he bought five acres only a few miles from his boyhood home and married Myrtle Bradley Bowen, a strong, country farm girl, whom he admitted "could beat him in a fair fight."Together, they ran a store off Highway 301 for many years and later owned a restaurant in Claxton until his wife developed cancer.When Myrtle died, he never remarried. And now, he and his love will be united again in heaven.He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Bowen; brothers, Harold, Marty, Randy and Kenneth Bowen.Alfred is survived by his brother, Charles Bowen; his sister, Marguerite Cavanaugh; his son, Alfred Bowen IV; his daughter, Marie Graf; his grandchildren, Christina Redman, Racheal Bazemore, Taylor Ennis, Steven Ennis and Brandon Ennis; and his great-grandchildren, Brett Bazemore, Wyatt Bazemore, Courtney Guzman, Beth Wilkerson, Philip Wilkerson and Adam, Alex and AJ Redman; sister-in-law, Alma Bowen; and a son-in-law, Eric Redmond.Social-distancing will be observed during the visitation and funeral service. Masks are required.Visitation: Friday, March 5th, 2021, 10-11 a.m. at Ephesus Church Cemetery.A graveside service will be held Friday, March 5th, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Ephesus Church Cemetery on Highway 301 South in Register, Georgia.Pallbearers: Eric Redman, Jimmy Schmidt, Taylor Ennis, Brett Bazemore, Wyatt Bazemore, Phillip Wilkerson.Remembrances: Ephesus Church Cemetery Fund, c/o David Stewart, 1916 Chatsworth Court, Statesboro, GA 30461. Please designate for cemetery fund.Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements, (912) 739-3338, www.nesmithfuneralhome.com.Statesboro Herald, March 3, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



