Young speakers highlight of 2024 Bulloch County MLK observance

Starting his remarks, Robinson noted he had attended the Thursday night dedication ceremony for the Bulloch County lynching history marker beside Statesboro City Hall. The Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition placed the marker in cooperation with the national nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative and Statesboro's city government.

Especially in regard to the marker, one theme Robinson had heard repeated those last few days was "confronting our history brings us forward," he said.

"It brings us forward by recognizing that all of these mistakes that we had in our past, we can acknowledge them, but also need to make sure that we do not repeat them," Robinson said. "And a great man said on that Thursday that America is not America until it is America for all of us."

That was a partial quote from Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar, who Robinson identified as his mentor. The mayor's wife, Adrianne McCollar, and Ogeechee Judicial Circuit Public Defender Renata Newbill-Jallow are the Youth Council's adult advisors. Robinson thanked them. He also thanked his girlfriend, Karmen Lemuel, who helped revise his speech.

At Georgia Southern's own MLK Celebration Breakfast on Friday morning, Robinson had heard another speaker, Terrell Strayhorn, Ph.D., vice provost and interim dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Virginia Union University, talk about building a sense of community in higher education. Shared human experiences unite people, and one of those experiences is grief, he had said.

"We as a people grieve for our ancestors and what they have suffered, and that just made me think, that is what Dr. King is fighting, that is what we are fighting for still today, is to overcome that grief," Robinson said. "That is why we continuously fight on for peace and for love and for justice in our community today."

He spoke frankly of the nine Black men noted on the new marker as having been lynched in Bulloch County from 1886 to 1911, and then of the one horrific lynching, in 1918, infamous from his hometown in Lowndes County.

"Mary Turner, a Black woman, eight months pregnant, was strung up by her feet over the side of a bridge north of Valdosta, Georgia, my home town, by a mob of white men who burned the clothes off her body, cut her baby from her, killed the baby, then shot her to death with hundreds of bullets," he said. "All for the crime of what? She spoke out about her husband being lynched by another white mob."

King heard of such horrors and was "moved to set about changing the realities of the South and to never again see anyone denied justice and equality," said Robinson. He called on other young people "to not be swayed by the daunting task of fixing what is broken" today.

"But we, the younger generations, can fix our broken system," Robinson said. "We can educate ourselves in areas of business, economics and law; we can get elected to our local, state and federal governments. We can build and support Black-owned businesses and Black communities…."

Prayers at the prayer breakfast included the Muslim Salah prayer, shared in an English version by Imam Farid Ansari, and a Jewish prayer for peace delivered by Daniel Skidmore-Hess, as well as Christian prayers. Regina Eason, vocalist, and Venson Moore, keyboard and vocals, performed gospel and praise music to ovations and amens.

Monday's service

Praise music, prayer and, this year, youth leadership were elements that carried over to the Bulloch County NAACP's main Community Service and Celebration, 3 p.m. Monday – after the 2 p.m. parade – at Elm Street Church of God.

Bulloch County NAACP Youth Council President Madison McCollar brought greetings. First Presbyterian Church-Statesboro Pastor Taylor Hartman and Word of God Fellowship Church's the Rev. Frankie Owens gave the opening prayer and invocation, and Elm Street's Pastor, Dr. Alexander Smith, the closing prayer.

The Screven County High School Gospel Choir performed praise and worship music, also to much applause. That choir, like the keynote speaker, Thomas L. James, hails from Sylvania.