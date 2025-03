The third annual Literacy Luau at Statesboro High School was held on Tuesday, March 4.

The event is hosted by the Bulloch County Literacy Council in conjunction with Read Across America Week and features plenty of activities, food, games and, of course, books.

Emilee Anderson, 6, gets some help from big brother Havan, 17, as she reads her new book during the third annual Literacy Luau. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Jada Johnson, 7, center, is all smiles after winning some books in a raffle. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Javier Dajui, 6, relishes the opportunity to pick out a free book during the third annual Literacy Luau. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff