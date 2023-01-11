WJMS student, 12, dies after being hit by car while waiting for school bus

Note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct name of the child.

Eli Bradley, 12, a William James Middle School student, died after being struck by a car Wednesday morning, apparently within sight of other children on a Bulloch County Schools bus.

The accident occurred minutes after 7 a.m. at an entrance to Stillwater subdivision, Stillwater Drive, from Maria Sorrell Road. Bulloch County sheriff’s deputies and the Emergency Medical Service responded to the 911 callout, and the Georgia State Patrol was dispatched at 7:12 a.m.

Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch released the child’s name later in the morning after family members were notified. An EMS ambulance had transported Bradley to East Georgia Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:50 a.m.

“The bus was on Maria Sorrell Road turning into the Stillwater subdivision, and (the child) thought he was missing the bus, so he ran towards the bus and ran out into the street and a car hit him,” Futch said.

From information the coroner had received, the bus was going northbound, and stopping to turn, while the car was going southbound. A Georgia State Patrol trooper assigned to the case had not been reached by the newspaper for information as of midday. The GSP Post 45, Statesboro, secretary confirmed that the State Patrol was assigning a Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team, or SCRT, to investigate further.

The school bus and its driver were not involved in the accident, according to the coroner and Hayley Greene, the Bulloch County Schools public relations director, who further noted that the location where the tragedy occurred was not a bus stop.

As standard practice, the school district does not publicly identify by name, or by school if off-campus, students who die or are injured in accidents. But with that information already made public by other sources, Greene spoke of the school system’s response.

“We always hurt and grieve when a child is lost,” she said. “Our crisis and counseling teams were activated, and we are providing administrative and counseling support for students, staff and faculty at Mattie Lively (Elementary School) and William James because the students that were on the bus that witnessed the accident were involved with those two schools.”

The school bus driver is cooperating fully in the investigation, Greene said.