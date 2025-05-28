The fourth concert in the 2025 Downtown Live concert series set for Thursday evening on the East Main Street stage has been postponed. In an email Tuesday afternoon, Layne Phillips, public affairs manager for the city of Statesboro, said rain forecast for Thursday evening forced the show with Liquid Pleasure to be rescheduled. A new date will be announced later. Meanwhile, the two June concerts remain on schedule.
With rain in forecast, Thursday Downtown Live show postponed
New date for Liquid Pleasure show will be announced later
