With rain in forecast, Thursday Downtown Live show postponed
New date for Liquid Pleasure show will be announced later
Downtown Live - The Tams
Alicia Akins takes a whirl with nieces Haisley Brown, 3, and sister Lailee, 5, at the first Downtown Live concert of 2025 on Thursday, April 10. The fourth concert in the 2025 series, featuring Liquid Pleasure, originally set for Thursday evening, May 29, has been postponed due to the threat of rain. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff )
The fourth concert in the 2025 Downtown Live concert series set for Thursday evening on the East Main Street stage has been postponed. In an email Tuesday afternoon, Layne Phillips, public affairs manager for the city of Statesboro, said rain forecast for Thursday evening forced the show with Liquid Pleasure to be rescheduled. A new date will be announced later. Meanwhile, the two June concerts remain on schedule.
