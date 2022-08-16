Video helping SPD in Saturday shooting

Using video surveillance footage from multiple sources, Statesboro Police detectives are piecing together evidence that will help identify who shot a Statesboro man Saturday evening.



Capt. Jared Akins said SPD officers and detectives responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane for shots fired at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

“Upon their arrival, officers observed shell casings, damaged vehicles, and a ground-floor apartment with a shattered window,” Akins said.

Detectives soon learned that a 21-year-old man had been dropped off at East Georgia Regional Medical Center shortly after reports of the shooting with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the ankle. Akins said he was interviewed by detectives, treated and released.

Detectives spent hours processing the scene and accessing the complex’s video surveillance cameras, which are networked into the Fusus system.

In early 2021, the SPD installed a contracted service called Fusus, providing real-time video to police headquarters from a network of participating private camera systems at locations such as apartment complexes and businesses. The archived video has helped police solve some crimes since then, including a homicide in April.

“111 South was the first major apartment complex to share their video surveillance with SPD using Fusus, and it has proven exceptionally useful,” Akins said.

The entire incident was captured on video surveillance, and individuals provided detectives with several cellphone videos and statements of their observations. Akins said detectives have developed several suspects and are attempting to confirm their identities at this point.

Also, Akins addressed information that appeared online that was not true.

“Rumors on social media regarding the response of a SWAT team and of the death of the victim are absolutely incorrect,” he said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Senior Detective Eric Short at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.



