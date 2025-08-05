Vaden Thacher earns top auto industry honor

Jane Vaden Thacher, president and dealer principal of Vaden Automotive, was named one of the 2025 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry by "Automotive News." As president of Vaden Automotive, Thacher leads one of the largest woman-owned dealership groups in the country, with 13 dealerships across Georgia and South Carolina, including Vaden Hyundai in Statesboro. According to a release, the company has not only expanded its footprint under her leadership, but invested in digital innovation and been consistently recognized for both customer satisfaction and workplace culture.