Two arrested in Thursday stabbing incident at Statesboro apartment

Two teenagers are charged with a knife attack on a woman at a Statesboro apartment complex late Thursday night.

According to a release from Statesboro Police Department Capt. Jared Akins, SPD Patrol officers were sent to Market 100 Apartments on Bermuda Run Road in Statesboro at 11:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Akins said the officers found a female victim and rendered aid to her until she could be transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The injuries are non-life threatening, he said.

“Officers identified several persons residing in the involved apartment and transported them to SPD for interviews,” Akins said in the release. “Detectives conducted these interviews and obtained a search warrant for the apartment.”

The stabbing stemmed from a personal dispute between the parties, he said.

Following the investigation, 18-year-old Precious Mincey was arrested for aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. Also, a 16-year-old female juvenile was arrested and charged with being a party to the crime of aggravated assault and also is wanted by the Department of Juvenile Justice in Hinesville.

The juvenile was transported to the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center.

Information may be provided to Detective Dustin Hardin at (912) 764-9911 or by submitting an anonymous tip through the SPD website https://statesboropd.com/ using the "Submit a Tip" link.