Tormenta U.S. Cup game to be streamed live on CBS network Tuesday

Tormenta FC’s 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run continues Tuesday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m. versus Charlotte FC in Charlotte. After obtaining its first-ever Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup home win against USL Championship side Rio Grande Valley FC on April 5, South Georgia now enters the third round for the second consecutive year to take on its second Major League Soccer side in less than a year.



Tormenta FC will look to obtain its first competitive win against a Major League Soccer side after falling to Inter Miami CF 3-1 in the fourth round of the 2022 U.S. Open Cup. Kazaiah Sterling scored the team’s first-ever goal against an MLS team.

Last Friday, Tormenta FC obtained its first-ever victory against One Knoxville SC in Friday's 2-0 win in Knoxville, Tennessee. Matheus Cassini scored and assisted in Friday’s road victory, while Jackson Khoury scored his third goal of the season and is now the leading goal scorer for Tormenta FC. Matheus Cassini scored his first goal for South Georgia in Friday's win while also adding his first assist of the season. Cassini's goal ranked number five in SportsCenter’s edition of the Top 10 on April 21.

Tormenta FC and Charlotte FC will inaugurate Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup coverage on CBS SPORTS GOLAZO with the game being the first third round Open Cup game to stream on the network. In addition, Tormenta FC will be the only USL League 1 team streamed on the network in the third round of the national competition.

CBS SPORTS GOLAZO NETWORK is a the free 24-hour soccer streaming network. The network offers a lineup of live matches and studio shows. It is available free on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Pluto TV, as well as on Paramount+.

Now in its 108th edition, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup – U.S. Soccer’s National Club Championship – has crowned a champion since 1914 in every year except 2020 and 2021. The history-filled tournament is conducted on a single-game-knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. In 1999, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States was renamed to honor American soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt.