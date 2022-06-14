Tormenta looking for Crypto-based opportunities

South Georgia Tormenta FC announced an agreement Monday with Atlantic International Capital's Digital Asset Group to identify Crypto-based sponsors for its USL League One soccer team and entertainment facility.

"All professional sports organizations seek to be associated with the best in class, and our partnership with AIC is one of the critical components we have been seeking as we enhance the experiences and memories that come with our stadium and larger entertainment district,” Tormenta FC president and co-owner Darin Van Tassell said.

Tormenta FC is constructing a 5,300-seat soccer-specific stadium in Statesboro. Being built next to The Clubhouse on Old Register Road, the new venue will provide a professional soccer experience for fans and players in a “live, work, eat, play entertainment district,” Van Tassell said. The club has also established a soccer academy system throughout South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

The team’s next home game is 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 19 at Erk Russell Park. Van Tassell said the team hopes to play its first game on the finished field of the under-construction stadium in July or August.

Atlantic International Capital's Digital Asset Group and Tormenta FC announced that they will identify Crypto based companies looking for sponsorship for both the team and the entertainment facility that is part of the entire complex where the team plays.

Van Tassell said Tormenta is in a great demographic market and has close ties to Georgia Southern University and its student and alumnus bases. The role that Crypto based sponsorships with sports facilities throughout the country make this a formidable opportunity for all parties, he said.

"AIC is thrilled to be a part of Darin's dynamic project and vision,” AIC Director of Business Development Rich Kinzler said. “Tormenta FC's objective to merge professional sports, retail, lifestyle, and entertainment will transform the pulse and economic future of Statesboro from a college town to a world-class community and experiential destination. The mixed-use development provides sponsors a myriad of best-in-class sponsor assets and multiple touch points that engage a highly coveted demographic.”

Atlantic International Capital Digital Asset Group- Atlantic has worked for 30 years with domestic and international companies providing advisory and capital formation services. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., and has regional offices in New York and Switzerland.




