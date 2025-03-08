By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Tormenta FC opens 2025 League One season
Statesboro squad falls to Richmond, 4-2
Launching its 10th season in Statesboro, Tormenta FC fell, 4-2, to Richmond in the USL League One opening game of the 2025 season at Tormenta Stadium.
Mason Tunbridge scored two goals for Tormenta, netting a penalty kick to tie the score at 1 in the 24th minute and ending the first half with a spectacular shot on a pass from Niall Reid-Stephen.
“We continue to keep working, keep growing," Turnbridge said. "I think we put on exciting football at times, but excitement doesn't win games, goals do and clean sheets do. We'll go back to the drawing board and hit the ground running next week.”
Tormenta hosts its second of three matches to open the season next Saturday evening, March 15 against AV Alta FC from Lancaster, Calif.