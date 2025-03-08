Tormenta FC opens 2025 League One season

Launching its 10th season in Statesboro, Tormenta FC fell, 4-2, to Richmond in the USL League One opening game of the 2025 season at Tormenta Stadium.

Mason Tunbridge scored two goals for Tormenta, netting a penalty kick to tie the score at 1 in the 24th minute and ending the first half with a spectacular shot on a pass from Niall Reid-Stephen.

Tormenta FC teammates mob Mason Tunbridge after he ties the game on a penalty kick against the Richmond Kickers at Tormenta Stadium on Friday, March 7. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



“We continue to keep working, keep growing," Turnbridge said. "I think we put on exciting football at times, but excitement doesn't win games, goals do and clean sheets do. We'll go back to the drawing board and hit the ground running next week.”

Tormenta hosts its second of three matches to open the season next Saturday evening, March 15 against AV Alta FC from Lancaster, Calif.

Justin Hardy and Tormenta midfielder Aaron Walker lead the team on the field to kick off the 2025 season against the Richmond Kickers at Tormenta Stadium. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Tormenta defender Jackson Kasanze, left, beats Richmond Kickers' Landon Johnson to the ball during first half action at Tormenta Stadium. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Maverick Jordan, 13, tests his skills against Bolt the Ibis before the start of Tormenta FC's game against the Richmond Kickers. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



James Younge shows his support for Tormenta FC as they take on the Richmond Kickers at Tormenta Stadium on Friday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





