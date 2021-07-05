Three shot to death at Boro trailer park

A spokesman for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the agency is not seeking any suspects in a shooting incident that left three people dead Sunday in Statesboro.

In an email Monday afternoon, Nelly Miles, director for Public & Governmental Affairs with the GBI, said, “No one is being sought at this time. We anticipate releasing additional information following the autopsies.”

Miles did not elaborate beyond the statement.

The GBI is assisting the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office following the shooting deaths of three people Sunday evening at a trailer park in Statesboro.

Miles’ email is the only reference released about a suspect or suspects in the shootings that occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday at Lundy’s Trailer Park off Miller Street Extension.

Bulloch Chief Deputy Bill Black said in an email Monday morning, “Based on the information we have at this time this was not a random shooting.” He did not offer any other details.

According to a release from GBI Special Agent in Charge Lindsay Smith, the Bulloch County Sheriff‘s Office was dispatched to a call at Lundy’s Trailer Park around 7 p.m. in reference to a woman who had been shot. When deputies arrived, they found Brittany Sneed Mack, 35, on the back porch of the residence suffering from suspected gunshot wounds. She was transported and pronounced dead on the way to the hospital, according to the release.

Members of both the Bulloch County Sheriff‘s Office and the Statesboro Police Department’s Special Response Team entered the residence where they discovered Travis Sneed, 37, and Kristina Soles, 37, both dead from suspected gunshot wounds.

In the release, Special Agent Smith said Mack, Sneed and Soles will be taken to the GBI‘s Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler for autopsies.

This case is active and ongoing and law enforcement is requesting that anyone with information contact the Bulloch County Sheriff‘s Office at (912) 764–8888 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at (912)871–1121. Tips can also be submitted by calling (800) 597- 8477 or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

The Statesboro Herald will update the story as more information becomes available