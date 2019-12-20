Calendar1221 2019

Today

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Fordham’s Farmhouse, Highway 80 East. Spouses welcomed.

ä KNIT & Crochet Club will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Adult Sitting Area of Statesboro Regional Library.

ä ORNAMENT PAINTING and Cookie Decorating will be held Saturday at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Cost is $5/person.

ä CHRISTMAS of the Past will be held Saturday, 6–8 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the History Museum. Cost is $5/person or $15/family.

Upcoming Events

ä FIRE SIDE Hike will be held Dec. 27, 4:30–5:30 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the lake. Cost is $5.

ä KNIT & Crochet Club will meet Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. in the Adult Sitting Area of Statesboro Regional Library.

ä A IS for Archery Class will be held Dec. 28, 10–11:30 a.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the archery range. Cost is $7.

ä TEEN “NOON Year’s Eve” Party will be held Dec. 31, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12 and up.

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons Adventurers League will meet Dec. 28, 1–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12 and up.

ä YEAR END Scavenger Hunt and Games will be held Dec. 28, 2–3:30 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Nature Center. Cost is $5/person or $15/family.