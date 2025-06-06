T-shirt drive aims to help family of Emily Grace Mayo

Known for lighting up a room with her bubbly personality and cheery smile, Emily Grace Mayo touched the lives of everyone she met.

Nine-year-old Emily Grace was killed in a shooting incident May 27 in Brooklet Park.

Folks who knew her described her as joyous and vibrant, with a spirit that radiated warmth. Not only is she remembered for her kindness, they said, but also for her ability to connect with others to brighten their day and share a laugh.

Her family has partnered with Helpful Tees to create the fundraiser titled “Forever 9” to commemorate and honor the life and spirit of Emily Grace. All proceeds from the campaign will go towards memorial costs and supporting her family as they recover.

Her family hopes that through this fundraiser, the Brooklet and surrounding communities will remember the joy, laughter and love that Emily Grace brought to those around her.

A rising fourth-grader at Brooklet Elementary School, she earned awards for her academic achievements. She enjoyed singing and dancing, often uploading her choreographed clips to her “Gamma’s” Instagram page. Spending time outside and chatting on the phone with her friends and cousins were some of her favorite activities.

To purchase a t-shirt in support of Emily Grace’s family, visit the link: https://helpfultees.com/products/emily-grace-forever-9

The fundraiser will remain open until June 20, 2025. Shirts are $20 - $24, depending on sizing, and are available in both youth and adult sizes.

Helpful Tees is a social fundraising platform through the sale of customized T-shirts and other apparel. Helpful Tees campaigns are completely free to run from beginning to end. There are no up-front costs associated with starting or running a Helpful Tees campaign

To learn more, visit www.helpfultees.com.



