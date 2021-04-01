By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Sylvania man dies in Wednesday accident
The Georgia State Patrol Post 45 identified a Sylvania man as the victim of a fatal wreck Wednesday morning in Bulloch County.

According to information from the post, 47-year-old Jericho Flanders died in a two-vehicle accident on Veterans Memorial Parkway, near Country Club Road. Reports indicate Flanders ran into the back of another vehicle in foggy conditions about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

No further details were made available at this time. The accident remains under investigation, though no charges are expected in the incident.

