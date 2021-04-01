Sylvania man dies in Wednesday accident

The Georgia State Patrol Post 45 identified a Sylvania man as the victim of a fatal wreck Wednesday morning in Bulloch County.

According to information from the post, 47-year-old Jericho Flanders died in a two-vehicle accident on Veterans Memorial Parkway, near Country Club Road. Reports indicate Flanders ran into the back of another vehicle in foggy conditions about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

No further details were made available at this time. The accident remains under investigation, though no charges are expected in the incident.