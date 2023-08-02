Stolen vehicles recovered

A tag reader camera helped Statesboro Police narrow the search for a stolen vehicle and then apprehend three suspects in a matter of hours.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins, SPD officers responded Tuesday to Enmarket on Fair Road for a report of a stolen vehicle. The owner told officers he walked into the store, leaving the keys in the vehicle and a person unknown to him then drove away in the car.

“Using Flock tag reader cameras, officers and detectives were able to narrow the search for the stolen car to Lanier Drive,” Akins said in the release. “A detective spotted the stolen car parked in Park Place Apartments on Lanier Drive.”

Akins said officers surrounded the location and detained three individuals who were sitting in a car next to the stolen vehicle. Subsequent investigation determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and contained a firearm.

All three people in the vehicle were arrested and charged with a variety of offenses:

• Courtney Futch, 25, Park Place Apts, Statesboro – Theft by taking motor vehicle, felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and giving false information.

• Lacy Waren Smith, 33, Macon – Theft by taking motor vehicle, felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and suspended license.

• Christopher Bernadeau, 27, Macon – Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to contact Det. Donald White at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.