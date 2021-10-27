Statesboro YMCA to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ on Saturday

The Statesboro Family YMCA will host its 2nd Annual Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat on Saturday from 4–6 p.m.

Local businesses and organizations will fill trunks with candies and goodies as kids and families drive through and pick out their favorites. Costumes are optional and face masks are encouraged.

The Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat event is designed to provide community members with a safe alternative to door-to- door trick or treating, said Hannah Beggs, Fitness and Membership Director for the Y.

“I love this event, it is so great to see all of the amazing families and see the smiles on the kids’ faces,” she said. “Last year we had 25 community organizations decorate their trunks and provide candy to over 700 kids. I am looking forward to the overwhelming community support again this year.”

Organizations or businesses are interested in decorating a trunk and passing out candy may contact Beggs at hannah.beggs@ymcaofcoastalga.org or call the Statesboro YMCA at (912) 225-1962.

Organizations are asked to bring at least 5-7 bags of candy with them. The business or organization with the best decorated truck will receive a YMCA gift bask with a free 1-month YMCA membership. Located at 409 Clairborne Ave., the Statesboro Family YMCA is open Monday –Friday 5 a.m.-9p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.-6 p.m. or Sunday noon – 6 p.m.