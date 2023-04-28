Statesboro YMCA sets Healthy Kids' Day for Saturday, May 6

The Statesboro Family YMCA is hosting the Y's free Healthy Kids' Day on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.



The annual event features a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage healthy kids, healthy families and a healthy start to the summer season, said Hannah Beggs, branch director of the Statesboro Family YMCA.

"It is so important for kids to stay active over the summer, both physically and mentally," Beggs said. "At the Y, we believe in providing resources to families to ensure that their children have access to what they need to reach their full potential, no matter the time of year. Healthy Kids' Day is a fun, free community-wide event that encourages families to take advantage of all the great summer resources that the Y has to offer."

Sponsored by Eggland's Best, Healthy Kids' Day's mission is to turn fun and play into lifelong memories, according to a release from the Statesboro Y. Some featured activities include bounce houses, family field day events, group fitness demonstrations, and more.

Also, members of both the Statesboro Police Department and the Statesboro Fire Department will be on hand and offer several activities.

For information, contact Beggs, at Hannah.Beggs@YMCAofCoastalGA.org or (912) 225-1962.