Statesboro PD captures armed robbery suspect quickly

A man who robbed an Enmarket convenience store Thursday afternoon was apprehended almost immediately thanks to area video surveillance and a quick response.

According to Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department, officers responded to the Enmarket convenience store at 1609 Fair Rd for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

“Officers and detectives arrived on scene and were able to obtain footage of the suspect and locate witnesses who observed him fleeing the scene,” Akins said in an email release. “Local cameras connected to the Fusus video sharing system were used to track the suspect as he fled northward toward Brampton Avenue, shedding clothing and evidence as he did so.”

Akins said officers and detectives confronted the suspect near the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Brampton Avenue and took him into custody without incident. The stolen currency was recovered as was a handgun.

The suspect, Temaj Littles, 26, of Georgia Avenue in Statesboro, was transported to the Bulloch County Jail and charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He remains in the jail pending further judicial action.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Senior Detective Katie Reese at (912) 764-9911 or by submitting an anonymous tip through our website https://statesboropd.com/ using the "Submit a Tip" link.



