Statesboro Food Bank’s $2M home to be more than pantry

Statesboro Food Bank supporters, including city and Bulloch County officials, broke ground Tuesday morning for a $2 million, 12,000-square-foot facility envisioned to include not just a food pantry but classrooms for lessons on healthy eating and a dining hall where hot meals will be served to the hungry.



“We’re planning to provide breakfast, lunch and hopefully, with the assistance of Ogeechee Tech and Georgia Southern, supper,” said Sheila Stewart-Leach, executive director of The Food Bank Inc., the local charitable nonprofit. “We will also have two classrooms in the new building. … We will teach not only how to cook the items that are in the food boxes for people who want to learn, but we’ll also be doing classes in nutrition, on container gardening. …”

The classrooms could also be “spillover space” if the dining hall, planned to seat 135 people, fills to capacity. She and members of the Food Bank Inc.’s volunteer board hope to use a courtyard for container gardening and even to landscape the grounds with “edibles” such as fig and pear trees.

Another feature will be a drive-thru window for food pantry distributions to people who are already signed up and have transportation.

The Food Bank Inc. still needs to raise about $800,000 to finish paying for the construction and equipment, Stewart-Leach said. Then, she added, the charity’s annual operating budget will likely increase from the previous $65,000 to $75,000 range to somewhere in the range of $250,000 to $300,000.

“So I hope as you are visiting with your friends and family and within your businesses that you not only consider helping with the building but also think about the ongoing need to feed the people that we need to feed,” she told the crowd under and around the tent at the project site.

So far it’s a vacant, grassed lot with some trees in the triangle bounded by Northside Drive West, Miller Street and West Parrish Street.

Meanwhile, the Food Bank itself, still in the old Julia P. Bryant School on Donnie Simmons Way, only operates a food pantry, from which people in need obtain boxes of groceries for home preparation. In past years the organization shared space with Rebecca’s Café, an all-volunteer effort that currently serves a free lunch on Wednesdays at First Presbyterian Church. Stewart-Leach envisions expanding prepared meal service, potentially to every day of the week, in partnership with Rebecca’s Café, and suggests the university and college food services might contribute leftover items.