Statesboro Fire Department observes Sept. 11 with history lesson on heroism

At 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, the Statesboro Fire Department, in cooperation with the Statesboro Police Department, paused to mark the hour of the terrorist attacks from the air that killed almost 3,000 Americans 22 years earlier.



The Fire Department carries forward one of the few remaining local observances, as “Nine-Eleven” becomes more a matter of history lessons about heroism for a generation of young and no-longer so-young adults. Firefighters, some of whom were in elementary school or not born yet – today’s youngest SFD firefighters are 19 years old – lined up in the middle of Grady Street facing police headquarters and saluted as a wreath was laid there.

Fire Apparatus Operator Calvin Hitchcock struck the SFD’s remembrance bell 15 times, with two pauses, and the ringing tone lingered in the air.

“It is our duty to live up to the motto, ‘Never forget,’” SFD Assistant Chief Jason Baker said in his welcome. “Many of us can remember where we were that day. However, there is an ever-growing number of first responders that are serving that are too young to remember the events of that day. They don’t remember the tragedy, and more importantly the unity that we experienced as a country in the months that followed.”

However, the department does seek to instill appreciation for what happened then, along with information about historically significant fires and what has been learned from them, as part of training and not just on the day itself, he said in an interview.

A dark day

Describing that day in 2001 as “one of the darkest in our nation’s history,” Statesboro Fire Chief Tim Grams spoke not only of the almost 3,000 lives lost but of “thousands more left both physically and emotionally wounded.” Terrorists from the Middle East hijacked four airliners that morning with specific targets in mind.

At approximately 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, an airplane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. At 9:03 a.m., a second plane struck the center’s South Tower. About 9:40 a.m., a third plane crashed into one side of the Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. military, near Washington, D.C. Then the fourth plane, said to have been targeted at the U.S. Capitol building, crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, at 10:03 a.m., also with no survivors.

“Nevertheless, even amidst the unimaginable chaos, devastation and uncertainty, we witnessed countless individuals demonstrate extraordinary acts of courage and sacrifice,” Grams said.



