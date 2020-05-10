A special birthday in difficult times





Born one year before the pandemic of 1918, Beverly Gnehm celebrated her 103rd birthday Thursday at her longtime residence Willow Pond Senior Care with a drive-by parade of family and friends.

Gnehm is mother of three children: Statesboro resident Jane Dekle, Skip Gnehm and Barbara Johnson, who is now deceased. She moved to Statesboro after living for 40 years in Macon.

Professionally, Gnehm worked as a school teacher and high school guidance counselor.

Jane Dekle said her mom has always been an adventurous woman, enjoying travel to places like the Mediterranean and many trips to Alaska, hiking over 30 miles of the Appalachian Trail while in her early 40s, and achieving the status of Senior Cherry Blossom Queen in Macon in 1992.