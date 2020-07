According to the Statesboro Police Department Facebook page, a woman missing since last week has been found safe.

Caroline Graham, 24, “walked away from a treatment facility” and had last been seen leaving a residence on Broad Street around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, said Statesboro Police Sgt. Patrick Harrelson.

SPD posted that she had been found on Tuesday.

She had contacted her mother on social media and was spotted the next day at The Lodge Apartments on Institute Street, he said.