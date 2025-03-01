Southeast Bulloch Middle participates in Southeast Georgia Science Olympiad

Southeast Bulloch Middle School competed in the Southeast Georgia Science Olympiad Region Tournament Final in February.
The team was named Region Runner-Up, which qualifies them to advance to the State Finals at the University of Georgia in April.
Out of 24 different competitive team events, SEBMS medaled in 20 of them. The following students earned medals for placing in the top 3 in their respective events:
Air Trajectory: Sophie Veland & Maddie Williams – 2nd Place
Code Busters: Addi Adams & Finn Black – 2nd Place
Crime Busters: Caleb Moore & Finn Black – 2nd Place
Disease Detectives: Alex Reyes & Charles Erney – 1st Place
Dynamic Planet: Charles Erney & Henry Runyan – 2nd Place
Ecology: Sophie Veland & Maddie Williams – 1st Place
Entomology: Silas Parker & Courtney Powers – 3rd Place
Experimental Design: Peter Anderson, Silas Parker & Henry Runyan – 2nd Place
Fossils: Alex Reyes & Silas Parker – 3rd Place
Helicopter: Oliver Zhang & Peter Anderson – 3rd Place
Microbe Mission: Caleb Moore & Henry Runyan – 2nd Place
Mission Possible: Addi Adams & Madelyn Ballard – 2nd Place
Potions & Poisons: Addi Adams & Madelyn Ballard – 3rd Place
Reach For The Stars: Jordyn Henderson & Oliver Zhang – 3rd Place
Road Scholar: Charles Erney & Jordyn Henderson – 3rd Place
Scrambler: Oliver Zhang & Charles Erney – 3rd Place
Wind Power: Gabriel Brannen & Alex Reyes – 2nd Place
Write It Do It: Sophie Veland & Maddie Williams – 1st Place
Science in the News: Caleb Moore & Finn Black – 1st Place