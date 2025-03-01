Southeast Bulloch Middle participates in Southeast Georgia Science Olympiad

Southeast Bulloch Middle School competed in the Southeast Georgia Science Olympiad Region Tournament Final in February.

The team was named Region Runner-Up, which qualifies them to advance to the State Finals at the University of Georgia in April.

Out of 24 different competitive team events, SEBMS medaled in 20 of them. The following students earned medals for placing in the top 3 in their respective events:





Air Trajectory: Sophie Veland & Maddie Williams – 2nd Place

Code Busters: Addi Adams & Finn Black – 2nd Place

Crime Busters: Caleb Moore & Finn Black – 2nd Place

Disease Detectives: Alex Reyes & Charles Erney – 1st Place

Dynamic Planet: Charles Erney & Henry Runyan – 2nd Place

Ecology: Sophie Veland & Maddie Williams – 1st Place

Entomology: Silas Parker & Courtney Powers – 3rd Place

Experimental Design: Peter Anderson, Silas Parker & Henry Runyan – 2nd Place

Fossils: Alex Reyes & Silas Parker – 3rd Place

Helicopter: Oliver Zhang & Peter Anderson – 3rd Place

Microbe Mission: Caleb Moore & Henry Runyan – 2nd Place

Mission Possible: Addi Adams & Madelyn Ballard – 2nd Place

Potions & Poisons: Addi Adams & Madelyn Ballard – 3rd Place

Reach For The Stars: Jordyn Henderson & Oliver Zhang – 3rd Place

Road Scholar: Charles Erney & Jordyn Henderson – 3rd Place

Scrambler: Oliver Zhang & Charles Erney – 3rd Place

Wind Power: Gabriel Brannen & Alex Reyes – 2nd Place

Write It Do It: Sophie Veland & Maddie Williams – 1st Place

Science in the News: Caleb Moore & Finn Black – 1st Place



