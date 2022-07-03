Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

The Fourth of July usually finds me in the pool or somewhere on a beach, but almost always with good food, typically cooked on the grill. Summertime is all about easy cooking and not heating up the oven. Today, I'll give you some ideas for a fun and festive July 4th menu that's big on flavor and comes together with little preparation. I'm also sharing my recipe for Grilled Corn on the Cob with Cayenne Herb Butter.

Each year on Independence Day in my family, we like to keep the menu all-American and celebrate the wonderful foods in season, like vine-ripened tomatoes, sweet summer corn and juicy watermelon. Usually that means grilling hamburgers and hot dogs, slicing up some cold watermelon and keeping dessert simple with a store-bought angel food or pound cake assembled with fresh berries and sweetened whipped cream.

Slice cake into small cubes. In a trifle bowl, alternately layer cubed cake with berries and whipped cream. Finish with whipped cream and decorate with red, white and blue sparklers or sprinkles.

Fire up the grill, put on your red, white and blue and enjoy this menu with family and friends. All of the items on this list can easily be packed into a cooler or picnic basket too. Prepare to sip on an ice cold glass of sweet tea or lemonade and settle in for the fireworks. Happy Independence Day!

Grilled hamburgers and hot dogs with toasted buns and all the fixings

--Sliced iceburg lettuce

--Sliced tomatoes, seasoned with salt, pepper

--Raw sweet onion, thinly sliced

--Ketchup, mustard, mayo, relish

Grilled corn on the cob with cayenne herb butter

Rotini pasta salad with fresh parmesan cheese and cherry tomatoes

Sliced watermelon

Strawberry-blueberry pound cake trifle with fresh whipped cream

For these recipes and more, visit SomeKindaGood.com.

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef and the author of the best-selling memoir “Some Kinda Good.” Featured in Forbes, on Food Network and ABC, she writes about Southern, coastal cuisine, locally sourced and in season.

Connect with her on social media by liking Some Kinda Good on Facebook, or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and Twitter. To learn more, visit RebekahLingenfelser.com.





Grilled Corn on the Cob with Cayenne Herb Butter



1 stick unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon each of chopped basil, parsley and chives

4 ears of fresh corn, leaves, silks and tassels removed





Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and stir, pressing seasonings and herbs into the softened butter until well combined. Using clean hands, massage about a 1 to 2 tablespoons of the butter mixture into each ear of corn and grill over medium-high heat until slightly charred for 10 to 15 minutes, rotating as needed.



