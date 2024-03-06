Sights set on West Point – Kellen Daly preparing for the challenge, honor of attending the United States Military Academy

Bulloch Academy senior Kellen Daly is readying himself for graduation and college like many seniors in the community. However, Daly’s preparations will differ from many students, as he gets ready to become a cadet in the United States Military Academy at West Point in New York.

Last summer, Daly was among about 500 high school students who attended the first of two sessions of the West Point Summer Leaders Experience. Some 1,000 applicants were selected out of the program’s applicant pool of approximately 6,000 students. In order to attend, students must meet strict criteria such as high ACT/SAT scores, extracurricular activities and show leadership qualities.

Georgia District 12 Congressman Rick Allen nominated Daly, 17, for the program. And while there, Daly made the most of it: He was named the 2023 Honor Graduate and the Top Cadet Candidate. He said his experience over the summer was a taste of what is to come upon his enrollment at West Point.

“I believe my time this summer at West Point Summer Leaders Experience was the best preparative experience I could've undertaken,” he said. “West Point SLE showed the full commitment one must undertake while attending West Point and the high standards to which cadets are held. My favorite part…was the introduction to life as a cadet and the camaraderie you build with people you meet at West Point. Some of the people I went through SLE with are still some of my closest friends that I talk to daily.”

Kellen Daly holds his Certificates of Appointment to West Point, on the left, and the Naval Academy, on the right.



While the decision to attend West Point was once in question, Daly never wavered in his decision to serve his country. During the summer, he visited the Naval Academy and considered enrolling in college there. With plans to study Life Science at West Point, Daly’s chosen career path is to enter medical school upon graduation and become a trauma surgeon in the Army, and more focused studies along that line are available at West Point.

“West Point has a much better pathway to medical school than that of Navy,” he said. “Overall, (it) better suits my career choices and the camaraderie I experienced this summer was unparalleled. This experience showed me that West Point was the place I wanted to be and showed me exactly what I needed to do in preparation for R-day.”





R-Day

R-Day, or Reception Day, is when a student, called a cadet at West Point, reports for the first day of their college and military career.

Daly’s parents, Michael and Reagan Daly are both nervous and proud for their rising cadet.

Reagan Daly said, “We are definitely feeling all of the feelings right now. It is bittersweet – we are excited for him because he has worked so hard to achieve this goal, but the thought of him moving to New York in a few months and having limited contact is definitely hard to wrap our heads (and hearts) around. Buying his one-way ticket to New York was so sad!”

At R-Day, family members and cadets have a very limited amount of time to say their goodbyes. 90 seconds to be exact.

“When we take him to R-Day on July 1, we only get 90 seconds to say goodbye, and then he is active duty in the Army,” Reagan Daly said. “This is mind blowing to think about how we will hold it together after those 90 seconds.”

Daly will begin a rigorous training program upon reporting, which will then be followed by starting classes in mid-August. He believes he is prepared to commit to serving his country and believes he has the tools to succeed thanks to Bulloch Academy.

“I plan to balance the academic demands, military training and extracurricular activities by using what I have learned as a student at Bulloch Academy for the past four years,” he said. “Bulloch Academy has given me a taste of what college work is like and the amount of time and hard work it takes to achieve good grades.”

As a child, Daly had a military figure to look up to in his life and he said that began his dream of serving his country.

“My motivation to pursue a career in the military first started around age 10 because of my grandfather's service in the Navy for 23 years,” he said. “Hearing all of the stories of his time in service, showed me that this was the career path for me. Additionally, I have always been fascinated with being able to do something greater than myself, while simultaneously being able to help others. The Army and West Point gives me the perfect opportunity to do both.

“West Point's values of duty, honor and country are extremely important to me as I have seen the great work my grandfather has put into a career in the military and I plan to pick up where he left off.”

Kellen Daly is shown in a family portrait with parents Michael and Reagan.



Reagan Daly said that Michael’s father was a naval aviator in the United States Navy and achieved the rank of commander. Also, Kellen’s uncle is currently serving as a colonel in the Marine Corps.

“We are both extremely proud of Kellen and his hard work,” she said. “He has done every bit of this on his own. He was accepted to both West Point and the US Naval Academy. It was a very difficult choice for him to decide which route to take. He will be at West Point with a lot of amazing young men and women.”

For many college students, tuition, scholarships and student loans are a worry, but for the cadets at West Point, tuition is fully funded by their military service. Daly’s four years of college will require a five-year service commitment to the Army. Medical school will then tack on an additional five years of indebted service, but this isn’t a deterrent for Daly.









Military service

“My long-term goals following my education at West Point would include a career in the Army as a Trauma Surgeon,” he said. “I would like to be able to do this as long as possible, until retirement.”

The younger Daly is ready for this challenge, while his parents might be a little worried for it.

“As the college experience goes, I think he will thrive in the structure at West Point, and I’m not worried about him,” said his mother. “But I am definitely concerned about the world we live in, and when he completes his four years, serving in the Army and possibly being in harm’s way.”

One would anticipate a culture shock upon entering college, but for Daly, he’s not only entering into college life, but military life and in an entirely different region than he has grown up in. He’s prepared for the climate and cultural changes and excited to face the challenges to better himself.

His support system of family and friends will be integral in his success as will his confidence in himself and his faith.

“The leadership principles I value most are respect, confidence and humility. I plan to embody these principles as a cadet at West Point by seeking out advice from superiors and always remaining grounded in my faith,” Daly said. “I plan to stay connected with my support network back home in Statesboro by always remaining in touch with my friends and family. I also plan to visit as much as possible.”



