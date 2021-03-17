Shonna Canicatti named Employee of Month at EGRMC

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Shonna Canicatti, physical therapist, its Employee of the Month for March.



Canicaitti began her career at Bulloch Memorial Hospital in March 2013.

"Shonna's dedication, positive attitude, commitment to coworkers, and customer service skills exemplify her as a phenomenal physical therapist and employee," said Kim Livingston, Rehabilitation Director at EGRMC. "She is always willing and able to go above and beyond in every facet of her job. Shonna is a team player and always has a positive attitude.

"She has taken on additional responsibilities this past year, while maintaining a full caseload of patients and coming in on weekends for coverage. Additionally, Shonna invested her time to become Lymphe-dema Certified and started a new Lymphe-dema Program here at EGRMC.

"Observ-ing her interactions with patients is a thing of compassion and beauty," Livingston continues.

"Shonna treats her patients like family and is always encouraging them to move beyond what they think they can achieve. Her compassion and empathy for her patients soothes their anxieties and helps them fully engage to maximize their independence and function."

"We congratulate Shonna on being named Employee of the Month," said Erin Spillman, director of Marketing at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

"The level of dedication to her career as a physical therapist and to East Georgia Regional Medical Center is outstanding. We greatly appreciate her commitment and professionalism. "



