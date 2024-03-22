Shannon Dempsey is named partner with Dabbs, Hickman, Hill, & Cannon

Dabbs, Hickman, Hill, & Cannon, a certified public accounting and business advisory firm based in Statesboro, announced recently that Shannon Dempsey was named a partner with the firm.

A Double Eagle graduate of Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor’s of Business Adminis-tration in Accounting and Master of Accounting, Dempsey joined the firm in 2013 and practices in the Savannah office.

“Shannon provides a wealth of experience in various aspects of our profession and has an unconditional commitment to our clients and firm,” a statement in the release said. “We look forward to having Shannon continue to advocate and advise on behalf of our clients.

“She is an outstanding addition to our firm’s leadership as we continue to grow and provide professional services that will exceed the expectations of the businesses and individuals we represent.”

She is involved in various organizations in the Savannah community to include the Savannah Chapter of the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants, United Way of the Coastal Empire and the American Heart Association.

Dempsey is married to JD Dempsey and they have one daughter, Charlie Rose. They are members of St. James Catholic Church.

Dabbs, Hickman, Hill & Cannon, LLP is a certified public accounting and business advisory firm that provides financial, tax, estate planning, and management services to individuals and businesses with industry and service specialties.

The firm has offices in Statesboro and Savannah.