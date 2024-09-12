Sack Company working with SHS Construction class

A Bulloch County contractor is helping build futures through a partnership with Statesboro High School’s construction program.

The Sack Company and Statesboro’s Architecture and Construction program are working together to provide students with practical, hands-on experience at construction sites and helping youth see career possibilities in skilled trades.

According to a release from the Bulloch County Schools System, the company is actively engaged with Josh Hall, Statesboro’s Construction teacher, and his students.

Sack employees serve as members of the program’s industry advisory council, as well. The employees bring their expertise of the area labor market, the skills and competencies needed for specific occupations, keep the program connected to the changing knowledge, skills and tools needed and make recommendations for improvements to the program’s curriculum, equipment, or facilities. Also, they employ graduates of the school’s Construction program, including three recent hires this past May.

Joseph Powell (left), a workforce development specialist for The Sack Company, speaks with Statesboro High School Principal Keith Wright (center) and guidance counselors Concella Holder and Laquanda Love.



A recent example of the collaboration is a tool storage building that Sack employees and Construction students built together.

While visiting the school’s Construction Lab, Joseph Powell, Sack’s workforce development specialist, observed that the program needed additional, dedicated space to store tools and some of its larger equipment, the release said. With supplies donated by Howard Lumber, Sack employees worked with students to build the shed.

“This is an excellent example of the importance and benefits of partnerships between Career Technical & Agricultural Education programs and industry,” said Bethany Gilliam, director of CTAE for Bulloch County Schools. “They heard of a need, and then went above and beyond to not only meet it, but give students the opportunity to come on their construction sites to gain hands-on experience. Allowing students these real-life experiences is crucial.”

Powell and 14 other Sack employees recently returned to Statesboro High’s Construction Lab for a ribbon cutting on the new building and network with students and school administrators and guidance counselors. They also provided the group with a special bar-b-que lunch afterwards.

In operation since 1945, The Sack Company is a contracting company specializing in mechanical, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, fire sprinkler, millwright and rigging trades.