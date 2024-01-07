Sabine Bazemore, Amber Lewis named employees of month at EGRMC

Sabine Bazemore and Amber Lewis were each named Employees of the Month at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Director of Marketing Jaime Riggs made the announcement in an email.

Sabine Bazemore is the September Employee of the month and she has been part of the team at EGRMC for almost three years and resides in Pembroke. Bazemore was nominated by her colleagues for her great work ethic, sense of ownership, her commitment to providing quality service and her positive attitude while supporting her EVS and OR team members.

One nomination described Bazemore as, “by far one of the hardest workers that has ever come through the OR. She is dedicated, self-motivated and always there! She always goes the extra mile. She truly cares about patients and her coworkers.”

“Sabine takes pride in her job and that's so rare these days. She not only does her job but jumps right in and does what's needed to help others get the main job done,” another added.

A colleague stated, “Sabine always comes to work with a positive attitude. She is always the first person to help in any situation. She is just a good human and makes everything better.”

Amber Lewis, a CT Technician at Statesboro Imaging Center, is the October Employee of the Month.

Lewis was nominated by several co-workers for her dedication, great attitude and commitment to customer service and going above and beyond the call of duty within the radiology department for focusing on every patient, every time, always.

Photo Courtesy East Georgia Regional Medical Center / EGRMC October 2023 Employee of the Month CT Technician Amber Lewis is shown with her colleagues at Statesboro Imaging Center.



Assistant Director of Radiology, Faith Gwinnett, said, “Amber has always gone above and beyond to provide excellent service to her patients and coworkers. For months now she has also stepped in and provided extra coverage at the hospital CT department when needed. Amber always maintains a positive and friendly attitude even on the busiest days.”

Another colleague adds, “Amber treats all patients like they are part of her family.

"She always puts her patients first. Amber shows empathy for each of her patients and takes all time in the world for them and that makes them feel important. Whatever a patient needs, Amber is there 100% of the time for them.”

Lewis has worked at the Statesboro Imaging Center with EGRMC since its beginning in 2005 and is a native of Statesboro.

“Sabine and Amber are both valuable assets to our team at EGRMC,” EGRMC CEO, Stephen Pennington adds, “they have dedicated their time and her energy to being great team members. Both Sabine and Amber model our mission to provide quality healthcare services in a safe and compassionate environment to every patient, every time, always.”



