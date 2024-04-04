Ryan Foley is appointed new president of Savannah Technical College

After working in various roles for 20 years at Ogeechee Technical College in Statesboro, Dr. Ryan Foley was appointed Thursday as president of Savannah Technical College. Foley has been interim president since March 13 and he will assume his new role Friday.

The decision announced by Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Greg Dozier was made at the April 2024 State Board meeting of the Technical College System in Albany. Savannah Tech serves more than 10,000 credit and non-credit students annually with campus locations in Chatham, Effingham and Liberty Counties.

“Dr. Foley has consistently demonstrated a remarkable dedication to student success and a profound understanding of the transformative power of technical education,” Dozier said. “His leadership will help Savannah Technical College reach new heights, ensuring its continued impact on the community and the economy.”

Starting as a Human Resource coordinator in 2003 at Ogeechee Tech, Foley has “demonstrated his dedication and passion for empowering students.”

His leadership roles at Ogeechee Tech included, director for Enrollment Services, vice president for Student Affairs, and most recently, executive vice president for Academic and Student Affairs.

“As president of Savannah Technical College, I am committed to fostering an environment of innovation, collaboration, and student-centered learning,” Foley said. “Together with our dedicated faculty and staff, we will help our students achieve their goals and fulfill their potential, while also meeting the evolving needs of our community and industry partners.”

Foley holds a bachelor’s degree in management and a Master of Business Administration degree from Georgia Southern University. He earned his Doctor of Education Degree in Higher Education Management from the University of Georgia.



